Passed away September 11,2020 . Beloved wife of James Baker and mother of Marco Baker (Latoya) , she leaves many loving memories by brothers David Alton (Vera) and Alexander Chase, granddaughter, nieces, nephews and a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Interment private.



