Brenda M. Feehly, 58, a lifelong resident of Pasadena, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in her home. Mrs. Feehly was born April 16, 1960 in Baltimore, MD to Matilda Tremper and the late Benjamin Tremper. She graduated from Chesapeake High School in 1978. She enjoyed crafts, ceramics, spending time with family and friends and going on family vacations. In addition to her father, Mrs. Feehly is preceded in death by her previous husband Edward Reiff. She is survived by her husband of 27 years Glenn Feehly, daughters Angela Appolin and her husband Joe, III, of Pasadena, Kristy Zaruba and her husband Frank of Pasadena, Tina Lawson and her husband Harvey of Pasadena, mother Matilda Tremper, sisters Karen Witkoski of Damascus, Dawn Cockerham of Appomattox, VA, Bobbi Johnson of Appomattox, VA, Judy Richards of Appomattox, VA, grandchildren Madison Appolin, Caleb Zaruba, Logan Zaruba, Hunter Zaruba, and Jimmy Wood.Friends may call Sunday, April 14th and Monday, April 15th from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Road, Pasadena, MD 21122 where services will be held Tuesday, April 16th at 11:00 am. Interment at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake or the ALS Association. For online condolences, visit

