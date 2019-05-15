Brenda Marlene Grice, 80, a resident of Edgewater, MD passed away on May 2, 2019, in Annapolis, MD.Brenda was born on September 4, 1938, in England, UK to the late Arthur and Minnie Poole. Brenda, her husband, and two sons moved to the United States in 1970. They spent a year in Maryland, moved to St. Louis, MO for 15 years, then back to Maryland for the past 31 years. She is survived by her husband, Derek Grice; her children Sean Grice (Jennifer Boertlein) of Dunkirk, MD and Steven (Debbie) Grice of Howey in the Hills, FL. Brenda was a loving Nanna to Sarah Parker-Grice (Timothy Parker) Jack, Nick, Sam, and the late Erika Grice.Brenda was an avid dog lover, a 10-year member of the Saint Louis Boxer Club, most recently a 31-year member in the Maryland Boxer Club, and a lifetime member of the American Boxer Club. She loved traveling with her husband and making her house a home full of love and memories. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Brenda's life on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 11:00 am until her funeral service begins at 12:00 pm at Kalas Funeral Home, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. Interment private. There will be a reception held at Pirates Cove, in Galesville, MD at 2:00 pm. Memorial Contributions may be made to . Online guestbook available at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 15, 2019