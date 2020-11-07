Brenda Lee DeHaven, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and "Mimi" passed away at her home in Grasonville, MD on November 4, 2020. She was 63. Brenda will forever be remembered for her love of the water, boating on the Chesapeake waters and enjoying a cold glass of white wine. She especially enjoyed the moments spent with her friends, family and most importantly, her two grandchildren, "Blakey Girl" and "Brooksie Bear". Brenda was born on May 23, 1957 to Carl Bayne and Beverly (Wilde) in Silver Spring, MD, where she later graduated from Blair High School in 1975. Just eight years later, on September 24, 1983, she married the love of her life, Greg DeHaven. The couple started their family in Damascus, MD, where they raised their daughter, Danielle. In 2009, Greg and Brenda moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland, residing in Chester. After nearly 11 years of living the "Island Life", they moved to their dream location overlooking the waters of the Chesapeake just a few months ago. Brenda worked in Real Estate for over 25 years. She was well-known for her attention to detail and design when it came to transforming a house into a home. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 37 years, Greg; a daughter, Danielle and her husband, Bryce Beckmann; a brother, Robert "Bob" Bayne; two amazing grandchildren, Blake and Brooks; and the beloved family dog, Sallie. A visitation will be held from 2 – 4 pm on Sunday, November 8 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Chester, MD. A funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 11 am on Monday, November 9 at St. Christopher's Catholic Church, Chester, MD. Burial will follow at Stevensville Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
