On Saturday, June 15, 2019, Brenda MacLean De Lalla of Annapolis, MD died at home surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her family and beloved husband Ralph De Lalla. She was a mother to eight children: Linda Gottshall-Sayed, Laura VanSyckle (Chris), Lisa McMains (Curt), Michele De Lalla, Karen Mullikin (Gregory), Susan Luber (Cliff), and Michael Murphy (Jackie) and grandmother to Bryan and Adam James (Naomi), Nicholas and Callie Mullikin, Emma Sayed, Rachel McMains, Jordan, Jacob, and Joseph Luber, Amanda Gallo, and Kiley Murphy. She was preceded in death by her daughter Denise Gallo. She just recently became a great grandmother to the newest addition to the family, Evelyn "Evie" James. Brenda is also survived by her sister, Sandra MacLean and her two children, Jonathan and Katie. Brenda served as president of the Chesapeake Environmental Protection Association (CEPA) and the Turkey Point Property Owner's Association for many years. She was well known in high regard for her culinary delights and enjoyed preparing many large meals for family gatherings and special events. She will be long remembered for her love of family, her passion for reading, her commitment to protecting the environment, and her determined spirit. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Hospice of the Chesapeake. Arrangements for a memorial service will be made at a later date.

