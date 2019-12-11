Brenda J. McGrath passed away in Annapolis on December 5th, 2019 at the age of 66. Brenda was predeceased by son, Edward (Eddie) McGrath II and her mother, Evelyn Kirk. Brenda is remembered by her grandson Nick, and son, Brendan McGrath with his wife, Heather, their 2 children, as well as a large extended family. Brenda graduated from Elizabeth Seton High School in 1971 and will be remembered by her long-time friends, Patty, Sharon and Mary Jo, "the Seton sisters." Brenda enjoyed bible study, time with friends, Maryland crabs and being pushed in her wheelchair by her young grandchildren.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019