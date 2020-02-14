Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Nutwell. View Sign Service Information Rausch Funeral Home 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane Owings , MD 20736 (410)-257-6181 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Cedar Grove United Methodist Church Deale , MD View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Cedar Grove United Methodist Church Deale , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Brenda Jean Nutwell, 69, of Deale, Maryland passed away peacefully at the Rebecca Fortney Hospice House in Pasadena on February 8, 2020. She was born on December 3, 1950 to the late Samuel James Nutwell, Sr. and Ruth Ellen (Whittington) Nutwell. Brenda was the beloved sister of Donna Kay Stover of Dunkirk, Maryland and Samuel J. Nutwell, Jr. of Florida. She was also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as friends from her church and her community. Brenda's early years were spent in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland. She graduated from Potomac Senior High School in 1969 and began a career with the Internal Revenue Service in Washington, D.C. Upon retirement, she moved to Deale with her parents. Most of all, Brenda loved her home, her family and her church. While at home, she liked taking walks, watching musicals, listening to the music of the 60's, as well as crafting. Her outings with her cousin Lois and Saturdays with her sister were special times. Brenda also enjoyed spending time with friends at the South County Senior Center. Family and friends will be received Tuesday February 18, 2020 from 10am to 11am at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church, Deale, MD where funeral services will follow at 11:00 am. Interment St. James' Parish Cemetery, Lothian, MD. Following the services, family and friends are invited to a luncheon to celebrate Brenda's life at Cedar Grove UM Church. Expressions of sympathy in Brenda's name may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122 or to Cedar Grove United Methodist Church in Deale, MD. Arrangements by Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings, MD. visit

