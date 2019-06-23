Brenda Robinson Known simply as "G" She left us on 6/5/19 after a brief battle with leukemia. Born 7/28/49, in Washington, D.C. to James Hubert Kelley. Married for 42 years to Donald of Arnold, MD. Loving mother to Laura (Donald) White and grandmother (G) to Connor and Sydney. Sister to Mary (Roger), Judy (Bill), Allen (Dee), Betty, and Jean as well as Gloria (Bob) and Ronnie. Also survived by nieces, nephews and other family and friends. G will be remembered for her generosity, strength, and love of life. Her laughter was infectious and could light up a room. She enjoyed traveling with her family and loved being an "islander," living, crabbing and fishing on Chincoteague Island. G is truly missed, but is forever in our hearts. A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 12 noon at The American Legion Post 175 832, Manhattan Beach Road, Severna Park, MD.
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 23, 2019