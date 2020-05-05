Brenda Sue Haire, age 57 of Arnold, died May 2, 2020 at Hospice of the Chesapeake's Mandrin Inpatient Care Center. She was born in Annapolis on July 14, 1962 and loved country music and gatherings at Langton Green. She was employed by Anne Arundel Medical Center and attended Heritage Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Hazel (Hallock) Haire, and a brother, Ronald Haire, Brenda is survived by her siblings, Eddie and Gary Haire, Sharon Folks, Betty Gartelman and Kay Adams, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no funeral service. A memorial will be planned at a future date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 5, 2020.