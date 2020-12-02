Brenda R. Wilson, 78, of Edgewater, MD passed away on November 28, 2020 at the Mandrin Inpatient Center in Harwood, MD. Brenda was born on September 29, 1942 in Cheverly, MD to the late Besty Ross Rich and Howard Rovelstad. She was raised in Hyattsville, MD and was a graduate of High Point High School where she was a cheerleader. Brenda had a variety of jobs, but the one she loved the most was as an addiction counselor in Annapolis at Open Door for 16 years. Brenda was an avid gardener, loved her community (and they loved her) and did many hours of volunteer work for the church. Brenda lived a full life, those who met her loved her and she loved them. In addition to her parents Brenda was predeceased by her granddaughter, Sarah Michele Pyles. She is survived by her husband, Mike Storosh; daughter, Laura Dreany-Pyles (Mark), her faithful dog, Maggie; stepchildren, Michael and Valerie and grandchildren, Jeffrey Adams, Daniel Pyles, Matthew, Tori and Nicolas Storosh. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Brenda's life on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 3 to 5 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. In lieu of flowers (due to family allergies) please consider a donation to either: Sarah Michele Pyles Scholarship Fund, which is awarded to students of Chesapeake High School and St Mary's College, or St. Andrews The Fisherman Episcopal Church, 1183 Carrs Warf Road, Edgewater, MD 21037. "It is important to share love in the world" Online condolences may be made at:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store