Brendon "Brad" Kok, 36, passed away on April 27, 2019. He was born on December 9, 1982 in Baltimore, MD to Doreen and Allart Kok. and is survived by his parents and his brother, Brian Kok.Brad was an alumnus of Dickinson college and obtained his law degree from the University of Baltimore. In his professional career as a lawyer and entrepreneur, Brad was dedicated to helping others and always enjoyed the challenge of going to court for his clients. In his personal life, Brad was a loving, gregarious and caring individual who deeply valued his friends and family. A passionate advocate for animals, Brad volunteered at local animal rescues and enjoyed fostering pets, often adopting them in the process. He will always be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor, as well as his compassionate nature.Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life for Brad on Saturday June 1, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 PM at the Elks Club on Stephenson Lane in Severn, MD. Guests are invited to bring pictures and share stories about Brad, and join us as we say farewell to a wonderful son, brother and friend.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Knine Rescue Inc., an animal rescue in Brookville, MD
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 25, 2019