Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brendon Kok. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brendon "Brad" Kok, 36, passed away on April 27, 2019. He was born on December 9, 1982 in Baltimore, MD to Doreen and Allart Kok. and is survived by his parents and his brother, Brian Kok.Brad was an alumnus of Dickinson college and obtained his law degree from the University of Baltimore. In his professional career as a lawyer and entrepreneur, Brad was dedicated to helping others and always enjoyed the challenge of going to court for his clients. In his personal life, Brad was a loving, gregarious and caring individual who deeply valued his friends and family. A passionate advocate for animals, Brad volunteered at local animal rescues and enjoyed fostering pets, often adopting them in the process. He will always be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor, as well as his compassionate nature.Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life for Brad on Saturday June 1, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 PM at the Elks Club on Stephenson Lane in Severn, MD. Guests are invited to bring pictures and share stories about Brad, and join us as we say farewell to a wonderful son, brother and friend.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Knine Rescue Inc., an animal rescue in Brookville, MD

Brendon "Brad" Kok, 36, passed away on April 27, 2019. He was born on December 9, 1982 in Baltimore, MD to Doreen and Allart Kok. and is survived by his parents and his brother, Brian Kok.Brad was an alumnus of Dickinson college and obtained his law degree from the University of Baltimore. In his professional career as a lawyer and entrepreneur, Brad was dedicated to helping others and always enjoyed the challenge of going to court for his clients. In his personal life, Brad was a loving, gregarious and caring individual who deeply valued his friends and family. A passionate advocate for animals, Brad volunteered at local animal rescues and enjoyed fostering pets, often adopting them in the process. He will always be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor, as well as his compassionate nature.Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life for Brad on Saturday June 1, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 PM at the Elks Club on Stephenson Lane in Severn, MD. Guests are invited to bring pictures and share stories about Brad, and join us as we say farewell to a wonderful son, brother and friend.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Knine Rescue Inc., an animal rescue in Brookville, MD Published in The Capital Gazette on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close