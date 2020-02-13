Brent Herrell Thorne, 72, a 17-year resident of Edgewater, MD and previously of Falls Church, VA, passed away on February 9, 2020. Born on September 18, 1947 in Washington, DC to the late Tunis and Mildred Thorne, Brent earned an Associate of Science degree from Ferrum College and Bachelor of Arts degree in 1970 from Randolph Macon College. He enjoyed a 32-year career in Management with Bailey Banks and Biddle Jewelers in MD, VA, CA and IL. Brent was a member of the American Cut Glass Association and had a passion for antiques, Maryland crabs and, most of all, spending time with his six grandsons. Brent is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Penny Woodal Thorne; his son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Allison Thorne of Midlothian, VA and their children, Brogan, Cole and Declan; his daughter and son-in-law, Amy Thorne Richardson and Kevin Richardson of Davidsonville, MD and their children Kyle, Luke and Beau; a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Ann Thorne of Roanoke, VA; and his nephew and wife, William and Carol Thorne of Salem, VA. Friends are invited to celebrate Brent's life with his family on Saturday, February 15 from 9:30 a.m. until his service begins at 12:00 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery, Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020