Brian Allan passed away on April 8, 2019 at his residence in Arnold, Maryland with his family at his side. He was born on January 12, 1937 in Cullercoats, England to the late John and Ivy Robson. Brian earned a degree in accounting from the Metropolitan College in London. He was a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He started his North American career with Northern Telecom in Montreal, Canada working in Turkey and Singapore as their International Controller. Later he became the Chief Financial Officer of Ascom Timeplex of New Jersey. He had National Service in the Royal Air Force (England) and served as a radar mechanic during The Suez Crisis in Malta. He enjoyed Golf, Traveling and supporting the Newcastle United Football Club. Brian is survived by his wife of 54 years Eileen Robson; children: Mark Robson (Susie) of New Braunfels, TX, Andrew Robson (Erin) of Zurich, Switzerland and Paula Sampugnaro (Joe) of Bowie, MD; sister June Fletcher (Mark) of Barton Under Needwood, England; grandchildren: Joey, James, Elsa and Adeline.The family will receive friends at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester Street Annapolis, MD 21401 on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church 620 Bestgate Road Annapolis, MD 21401 on Wednesday at 9 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials in his name to Hospice of the Chesapeake 900 Ritchie Highway Pasadena, Maryland 21122 will be appreciated. An online guest book is available at

