Brian Eric Staudenmaier, on May 31, 2020, age 55, of Edgewater, MD, formerly of Wexford. Loving son of David & Nancy (Lindow) Staudenmaier; Also survived by his parents, siblings, nieces and nephews. Arrangements held in Pittsburgh, PA, services entrusted to Schellhaas & Sons Funeral Home. Brian graduated in 1987 from Penn State University with a degree in architectural engineering. He enjoyed traveling and was a loving and dedicated father. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Cleft-Craniofacial Center at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com