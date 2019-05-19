Guest Book View Sign Service Information Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park 495 Ritchie Highway Severna Park , MD 21146 (410)-647-2400 Send Flowers Obituary

Brian Thomas Burke, Jr., 45 of Arnold passed away suddenly on Monday, May 13. Brian will forever be remembered by his cherished daughters Zoe and Gracie and loving wife Andrea. He is also survived by his parents, Brian and Anne Burke of Riva, his sisters Christine Neiderer (Heath) and Laura Kocan (Bill), along with his adoring nieces and nephews, Joliette, Sarah, Leah, Ryan, Eddie, and Nick. Brian attended St. Mary's High School in Annapolis, LaSalle University in Philadelphia, and University of Maryland, College Park.Brian's smart wit and humor was unmatched, and he was man to never give up on a shoelace, a beach umbrella, or the New York Giants. But it was his devotion to his family that will be his lasting legacy. Brian met and married his college sweetheart Andrea and was her loyal husband for 18 years. He was a gentle selfless father with unending pride for his girls. Whether in the soccer, field hockey, lacrosse or swim meet stands, school play audiences, or roller coaster lines, Brian's love for Zoe and Gracie was limitless. As their dedicated basketball coach, he rooted for all of his Eagles as if they were his own. Brian's family was his greatest masterpiece.Family and friends may visit on Monday, May 20 from 2-4pm and 6-8 pm at Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Hwy, in Severna Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, May 21 at 11am in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 689 Ritchie Highway, in Severna Park, with interment to follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidsonville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a GoFundMe page which has been established to support his girls with immediate expenses and to help them continue the Catholic Education that Brian and Andrea have sacrificed so much for at www.gf.me/u/sukajb Online condolences may be made at

