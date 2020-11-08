1/1
Brien Aloysius McMurray
Brien Aloysius McMurray, 69, died peacefully on Halloween 2020 at Hospice of the Chesapeake in Maryland. Born in Mayo, MD, he was raised in Manhasset, Neponsit, and D.C. He retired after 31 years with Anne Arundel County Public Schools as a Physical Education teacher, lacrosse coach, and football coach. He later went on to become a trainer at Park Fitness in Severna Park. Brien taught Rock Steady Boxing to clients with Parkinson's Disease. Brien was known for his passion, loyalty, friendship, and his love of Maryland lacrosse and football. He will be sorely missed. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jane Woodward McMurray, daughter, Kathleen McMurray Dunn (Andrew Dunn), daughter, Shannon Reich (Ryan Reich), and his four grandchildren, Luke, Kellyn, Sten, Roone, and his dog, Mugsy. He is also survived by his five siblings, Gerry, Jody, Kathy, Isabelle, and Kevin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Brien's name to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 7, 2020
Kathleen, Shan and Jane we love you so much and are thinking of you. We remember Bmac as a man full of spirit and spunk. I hold some kind words he's said to me and my family dear to my heart! I have so many great memories of him ... from Ocean City trips to Terps games.
Rebecca McClay
Friend
November 7, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Mr. McMurray’s passing. I use to have him as my gym teacher. Sending my condolences
Dominique Balsoma
Student
November 6, 2020
Compassionate & Disciplined.
Loved to help others.
Smiling face was welcome at old Sport Fit :-)
Lauren Butler
Acquaintance
November 6, 2020
My whole childhood just flashed before my eyes setting his picture, definitely one of the good ones. My sincerest condolences
Yavonne S.
Student
November 6, 2020
I went to Cheshire Academy with Brian I also lived in Manhasset. I used to call him McMurray. My deepest condolences to the family and Brian rest in peace buddy
John Pastore
Classmate
November 6, 2020
Brien was a wonderfully kind man and a loyal friend. He will be missed.
Barbara Vestergaard
Friend
November 6, 2020
My sincere condolences to Mr. McMurray’s entire family. I was a student of his in the mid-1980s at CBMS. Through the lessons he imparted on the value of mastery of technique, diligence and patience through his BFS program, he left a lasting imprint on my life, and I am thankful to have been taught by him.
Jay T.
Student
November 6, 2020
I’m still at a loss over this news. Mac was truly a great coworker, mentor, and most importantly friend. He would give you the shirt off of his back and never expected anything in return. I have so many great memories with Mac that unfortunately I cannot share on here but i still laugh about to this day. I was telling a story about Mac last Sunday, coincidentally, before I heard of his passing. Mac was a great man, I learned so much from him and will truly miss him. My condolences to Jane and the McMurray family. Thinking and praying for you guys during this difficult time. I hope you guys take pride in the countless impacts Mac made on his athletes, friends, students, coworkers, and community. He was one of a kind, a great man.

Chris
Chris Volker
Friend
November 6, 2020
Brien was a loyal friend and SAE brother for 50 years. He was unique and enthusiastic person with an amazing memory and a fondness for humorous storytelling. He was a delight to be around, and I will greatly miss his steady presence. My deepest condolences to Jane and his family, and his hundreds of friends.
Steve Auer
Friend
November 6, 2020
RIP BROTHER.PHI ALPHA
Craig Button
Friend
November 6, 2020
Brien was my friend for over 50 years. He was as loyal and true as they come. We shared 100s of memories together over that time: college days, MD tailgating, lax final four trips. And family gatherings. I will miss him dearly. Brothers bonded together. Condolences to Jane, Kathleen, Shannon, Mugsy, and the rest of the family.
Pat Hennegan
Friend
