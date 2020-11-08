Brien Aloysius McMurray, 69, died peacefully on Halloween 2020 at Hospice of the Chesapeake in Maryland. Born in Mayo, MD, he was raised in Manhasset, Neponsit, and D.C. He retired after 31 years with Anne Arundel County Public Schools as a Physical Education teacher, lacrosse coach, and football coach. He later went on to become a trainer at Park Fitness in Severna Park. Brien taught Rock Steady Boxing to clients with Parkinson's Disease. Brien was known for his passion, loyalty, friendship, and his love of Maryland lacrosse and football. He will be sorely missed. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jane Woodward McMurray, daughter, Kathleen McMurray Dunn (Andrew Dunn), daughter, Shannon Reich (Ryan Reich), and his four grandchildren, Luke, Kellyn, Sten, Roone, and his dog, Mugsy. He is also survived by his five siblings, Gerry, Jody, Kathy, Isabelle, and Kevin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Brien's name to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122.



