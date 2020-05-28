Bruce R Beckner, a resident of Annapolis since 1978, was born in Merced, California in 1925. He graduated from Vallejo High School in California and the University of Maryland. He entered the Navy in 1943 and served on five different ships. In 1960 he entered the U.S. Civil Service retiring in 1980 from the office of the Secretary of Defense. In 1948 he married the late Mary Frances Brawner (Scotty) who died in 1995. In 1997 he married Sue Clifford Beckner in St. Anne's Church where they both were active. He was very active in sailing locally and was past Commodore of both the Sailing Club of the Chesapeake and prior to that, Commodore of the Alberg 30 One Design Association. He was a member of The New Providence Club and The Annapolis Yacht Club. He served on the board of The Chase Lloyd House. He is survived by his so R. Bruce Beckner and wife Sallie, their three daughters Laura, Amanda and Helen, and one great grandson as well as his wife, Sue, of Gingercove in Annapolis



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store