Bruce Beckner
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce R Beckner, a resident of Annapolis since 1978, was born in Merced, California in 1925. He graduated from Vallejo High School in California and the University of Maryland. He entered the Navy in 1943 and served on five different ships. In 1960 he entered the U.S. Civil Service retiring in 1980 from the office of the Secretary of Defense. In 1948 he married the late Mary Frances Brawner (Scotty) who died in 1995. In 1997 he married Sue Clifford Beckner in St. Anne's Church where they both were active. He was very active in sailing locally and was past Commodore of both the Sailing Club of the Chesapeake and prior to that, Commodore of the Alberg 30 One Design Association. He was a member of The New Providence Club and The Annapolis Yacht Club. He served on the board of The Chase Lloyd House. He is survived by his so R. Bruce Beckner and wife Sallie, their three daughters Laura, Amanda and Helen, and one great grandson as well as his wife, Sue, of Gingercove in Annapolis

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved