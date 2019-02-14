Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce C. King. View Sign

Bruce C. King, 71, of Crownsville, MD, died Thursday, February 7, 2019, at his home. Bruce grew up in Southern California, the son of John R. King II and Mildred C. King. He attended U.C. Santa Barbara and U.C. Davis, graduating from U.C. Davis in 1974 with a B.S. degree in Development, Resource and Consumer Economics. His professional career in the Federal civil service found him working for the Air Force, Navy, and NASA , principally as a contract specialist and policy analyst. At various points in his career, he supported the Air Force F-15 and F-16 fighter aircraft programs, the Joint Cruise Missile Project, and NASA Space Station. He also served on the Defense Acquisition Regulatory Council. He was, however, much more than his professional job titles and responsibilities. He was a supportive son, caring sibling, loyal friend, kind and thoughtful in-law and uncle, and a most devoted and loving husband. Bruce could be alternatively serious and goofy, hardworking and fun-loving, practical and frivolous. He enjoyed traveling both in the U.S. and internationally-visiting the U.K. France, Italy, Croatia, Austria, Kenya and Tanzania-always open to new people and new experiences. He found peace and a closeness to nature working in his own backyard and observing the deer, foxes, and many varieties of birds. Bruce's relationship with his nephews was a source of joy, allowing him to be a kid masquerading as an adult. As a husband, he loved with a fierce tenderness, giving of himself in big and small ways every day with thoughtfulness, understanding and wholeheartedness. He was not without his flaws, but his human frailties were small and few and made his strengths all the more praise-worthy in contrast. He lived his life always with an open heart and a helping hand. Bruce is survived by his partner of 42 years - his wife Carol A. Saric - brother John R. King III (Sally Sharpe), in-laws Gregory Saric, Timothy Saric, Jane (Jay) Rapp; nephews Nicholas (Anna) Rapp, Michael (Bailey) Rapp, and Thomas Rapp, and great-niece Lyla Rapp and great-nephew Archer Rapp. Memorial donations may be made to the . Memorial services will be private.

12 Ridgely Avenue

Annapolis , MD 21401-1402

