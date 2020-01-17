Bruce Lee Duvall, 68, of Newport News, VA, departed his earthly life on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Bruce was born and raised in Annapolis, MD to Thomas L. Duvall Sr. and Anna L. Duvall on May 20, 1951. He attended Anne Arundel County Public Schools and was a graduating member of Annapolis High - Class of 1969. Following high school, he enlisted into the United States Army where he proudly served his country for over 22 years. Bruce will be greatly missed by his loved ones. Altmeyer Funeral Home-Denbigh Chapel, is assisting with arrangements. An announcement will be made at a later date regarding a memorial service and celebration of life honoring his memory.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020