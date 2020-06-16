Bruce O'Neill
Bruce O'Neill, age 71, passed away on June 12, 2020, after a brief illness. An Annapolis resident, Bruce was born and raised in Baltimore where he attended Loyola High School and Loyola College ('70). A lifelong educator, Bruce started his career in Baltimore City Public Schools and taught last at Arundel High School, where he also was the assistant softball coach. While his children were young, Bruce coached many sports for Rolling Knolls youth sports leagues and spent countless hours cheering for the Annapolis Panthers and St. Mary's Seahawks. After retiring, he enjoyed a brief stint working at Dawson's Liquors in Severna Park. He was an avid reader, enjoyed golfing, and time spent with family and friends. Bruce is survived by his wife of 45 years, Denise; daughter, Allison (Pete von Loewe); son, Matthew (Elizabeth Hollick); brother, David and nephews, Brian, David, and Seamus, as well as extended family and many beloved friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John James; mother, Alice (Mitchell) and sister, Gail. Services have been postponed; celebration of life details are forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: Loyola Early Learning Center and Maryland Federation of Art. Online condolences may be offered at:

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 16, 2020.
