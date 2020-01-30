|
Bruno Seppi passed away on January 25, 2020 in Annapolis, after a brief illness. Bruno is survived by his loving wife, Martha; six sons, Bruno J., Howard, Timothy, Martino, of Maryland; Perry of Orange, Texas; and Gary of Metairie, Louisiana; and daughter, Marilyn of Virginia. Bruno and Martha were married in 1951, and homesteaded in Alaska for one year. They built a home in Anchorage and lived there for 12 years before moving to Maryland in 1964, settling in South Bowie, Maryland. Bruno worked for the U.S. Government for 35 years, first for NASA, Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and then for the U.S. Department of Energy in Metairie, Louisiana, and Washington, D.C. Bruno was a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus and President of the Bowie Italian-American Social Club in Bowie. Bruno coached various boys' sports teams. Bruno and Martha enjoyed gardening and selling cut-your-own Christmas trees on their farm, and traveling throughout the world, including every U.S. state. Bruno and Martha worked tirelessly as members of the Gardening Guild at the Franciscan Monastery, and were founding members of St. Edward's Church. Family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt 3 South), Bowie, MD. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 1940 Mitchellville Rd., Bowie, Maryland on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Franciscan Monastery, 1400 Quincy Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20017. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020