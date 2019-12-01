Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Burnell T. "Girley" Williams. View Sign Service Information WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis 1922 Forest Dr. Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-268-6015 Service 10:00 AM Greater Mount Nebo A.M.E. Church Bowie , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Burnell Theresa "Girley" Williams, age 80, the daughter of the late Andrew and Hattie Williams, was called from earth to glory, after a long battle with Dementia and Alzheimer's, on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Burnell was born in 1938 and raised on a tobacco farm in Annapolis, Maryland. She attended Wiley H. Bates Senior High School in Annapolis. After graduating, she was hired to work for the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Toll System. Girley was very ambitious and while working she took a computer programming correspondence course. After completing the program, she began her professional career as a Computer Programmer at the United States Naval Academy. From first generation computing to creating her websites for various churches and organizations, Burnell's expertise has transcended every computer generation. She was married to Edward Williams Sr. from 1968 until 1991. Together they had two sons Dwayne Williams and the late Edward Williams Jr. Burnell accepted Jesus at an early age and grew up in Mt. Nebo. Later, she became a member of Annapolis Church of Christ. She was very active in the church and in her community. And, always greeted everyone with a smile. She recognized that her extensive computer skills were a gift from God and took every opportunity to use them to edify the church and build God's kingdom. In 2009, Burnell retired after 35 years of dedicated service. During her retirement, Burnell used her golden years to spend time with family. She kept herself busy working for the State Legislative Department, working as an In-home caregiver and delved in entrepreneurship. She was also an avid photographer and videographer. She traveled the world taking cruises and attending church and community service conferences and retreats. She was a true disciple of Christ. Preceding Burnell in death were her son, Edward Williams Jr; parents, Andrew and Hattie Williams; sisters, Mildred Williams and Elaine Williams; brother, Augustus Williams; and grandmother, Maude S. Brown. Burnell is survived by her son Dwayne Williams (Jacinta); grandchildren, Sheena Williams, Delta Williams, Malaika Williams, Cameron Williams, Jeremiah Williams; one great-grandchild, David "DJ" Barkdoll; sisters, Marvis Williams, Mary Brown-Parks (Warren) and Catrina Howard; extended family, Jonathan Williams (Sharon), Anita Williams, Avery Williams (Denise) and Ramona Banks (Cornell) and a host of others including her Kris-Leigh Assisted Living family where Burnell was lovingly cared for, her frequent visitors and many other relatives and friends. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 2, 2019, at Greater Mount Nebo A.M.E. Church in Bowie, Maryland 20716.

