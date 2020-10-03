1/
C. Donald Mitchell
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share C.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
C. Donald Mitchell (a.k.a. Pop), 86, a lifelong resident of the Solley area, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Mr. Mitchell was born May 31, 1934 in Glen Burnie, MD to the late Charles and Violet Mitchell. In his youth, Mr. Mitchell was a member of the Powhatan Volunteer Fire Department. He then worked for Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab until his retirement in 1996 after 35 years of service. In his spare time, he coached Little League Baseball in Riviera Beach in the 1960's. He was an avid photographer who professionally photographed weddings and also enjoyed woodworking. He was a dedicated member of the Solley United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Mitchell is preceded in death by his twin grandchildren, Ellen Jean Mitchell and Eric Charles Mitchell. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mary Alice Mitchell, sons Robert E. Mitchell and his wife Georgiana of Gettysburg, PA, Craig A. Mitchell and his wife Kelly of Laurel, MD, daughter Kimberly M. Auman and her husband Donald of Pasadena, MD, grandchildren Kevin Shane Mitchell, Robert James Mitchell, Lindsay Michele Fleming, Brian Scott Auman, and great grandchildren Miles Mitchell, Logan Fleming and Blake Fleming. Due to the restrictions placed by Governor Larry Hogan due to the COVID-19, the family has chosen to keep services private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice in Mr. Mitchell's name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved