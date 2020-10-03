C. Donald Mitchell (a.k.a. Pop), 86, a lifelong resident of the Solley area, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Mr. Mitchell was born May 31, 1934 in Glen Burnie, MD to the late Charles and Violet Mitchell. In his youth, Mr. Mitchell was a member of the Powhatan Volunteer Fire Department. He then worked for Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab until his retirement in 1996 after 35 years of service. In his spare time, he coached Little League Baseball in Riviera Beach in the 1960's. He was an avid photographer who professionally photographed weddings and also enjoyed woodworking. He was a dedicated member of the Solley United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Mitchell is preceded in death by his twin grandchildren, Ellen Jean Mitchell and Eric Charles Mitchell. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mary Alice Mitchell, sons Robert E. Mitchell and his wife Georgiana of Gettysburg, PA, Craig A. Mitchell and his wife Kelly of Laurel, MD, daughter Kimberly M. Auman and her husband Donald of Pasadena, MD, grandchildren Kevin Shane Mitchell, Robert James Mitchell, Lindsay Michele Fleming, Brian Scott Auman, and great grandchildren Miles Mitchell, Logan Fleming and Blake Fleming. Due to the restrictions placed by Governor Larry Hogan due to the COVID-19, the family has chosen to keep services private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice
in Mr. Mitchell's name.