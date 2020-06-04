Calvin Curlen Jr.
1940 - 2020
Calvin "Bill" Willard Curlen, JR a 15 year resident of Heritage Harbour, Annapolis and previously of Bowie passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born in 1940 in Virginia to the late Calvin and Pauline Curlen. Bill was a graduate of Penn State University where he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering after which he served in the U.S. Air Force obtaining the rank of Captain. He was employed at NASA for 30 years. Bill enjoyed skiing, cycling and all forms of dance. In addition to his parents Bill was preceded in death by his siblings, Hubert, James and Marie. In addition to his wife of 40 years, Glennis Barham Curlen, he is survived by several nieces and nephews, Mark and Dawne Curlen, Daniel and Teresa Curlen both of Carlisle, PA, Barry and Joy Enck of Loysville, PA, Kenneth and Susan Enck of Altoona, PA, David Enck of Loysville, PA, Robert and DeNise Enck of Alexandria, VA, Robert and Kit Curlen of Hanover, PA, Steven Curlen of New Rochelle, NY, Diane Slebodnick of Ocean View, DE. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. Interment will take place at a later date at Westminster Cemetery in Carlisle, PA. Condolences may be made at: KalasFuneralHomes.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
(410) 956-4488
June 4, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you, Glennis, in the passing of Bill. What a loss for you and Heritage Harbour. You were both so kind to George and me. My love and prayers are with you. Fondly, Zaida Gilmour, Black Mountain, NC
Zaida Gilmour
Friend
