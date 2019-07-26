Calvin T. Horne

Obituary
Calvin T. Horne of Annapolis, MD, formerly of Capitol Heights MD., passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Viewing & Wake, Friday, July 26, 2019, 5 to 7:00pm at William Reese & Sons Mortuary, 1922 Forest Dr., Annapolis, MD. Funeral, Sat., July 27th, 10:30am at Adams UMC, 937 Bayard Rd. Lothian, MD. 20711; 9:30 to10:30am Viewing. He was retired from DC Parks & Recreation. Survived by partner and caretaker, Nelsa Brown, children and grandchildren, Annapolis MD; son, Caron Branford of Landover, MD.; brother, Bernard Horne of Capital Heights, MD., sister Linda Marie Horne of Bowie, MD; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 26, 2019
