On April 24, 2020 Camillo Renato Dilodovico passed away peacefully at Yellow Bank Assisted Living Facility in Dunkirk, MD. Camillo was born in Elice, Italy on June 27, 1940 and came to the United States in 1958. He was a skilled mason of 60 years in a family owned business. He was a member of Old South Country Club and was an avid golfer. Camillo was preceded in death by his parents Silvio and Maria Dilodovico, a sister Uli Demino and Deloris Canaiglia. He is survived by his wife Patricia Dilodovico, sons Damon and Darin, grandchildren Nicholas, Damon, Andrew, and Dominic, great-granddaughter Natalie, sister Marisa and Enna, and brother Frank. Memorial donations in Camillo's name may be made to Calvert Hospice.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020