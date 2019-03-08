Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAPT William Patrick Kelly DC, USN (Ret.). View Sign





Dr. Kelly was born in Iron Mountain, MI, in 1928. He received his B.S. and D.D.S. from Indiana University, and entered the U.S. Navy Dental Corps in 1949. He received his training in endodontics at the Naval Graduate Dental School, Bethesda, MD, and his M.A. in Education from George Washington University.



He served as commanding officer of dental clinics at U.S. Naval Air Station Cubi Point, Philippines; aboard the USS Northampton CC-1 during the Vietnam War; and at the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD. He served as department head of endodontics during tours at Washington Navy Yard; Naval Regional Dental Center, Charleston, S.C., and Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C.



After retiring from the Navy in 1984, he joined the Northwestern University Dental School faculty in Chicago, IL, as Associate Professor and Director of Endodontics. In 1991, he accepted a position at the University of Maryland School of Dentistry in Baltimore, MD, as Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Endodontics. He retired in 2000.



Dr. Kelly's military honors include a National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Medal, and the Vietnamese Presidential Unit Citation. He was a diplomate of the American Board of Endodontics, and a member of the American Association of Endodontists, American Dental Association, American Association of Dental Schools, and Maryland State Dental Association.



Preceded in death by his daughter, Martha Ann Kelly, in 1964, and his son, William Patrick Kelly, Esq., in 2013, Dr. Kelly is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Bowles Kelly of Chevy Chase View, MD; son, Christopher Evan Kelly of Chevy Chase View; daughter, Katherine Kelly Leon (Marc) of Alexandria, VA; and two grandsons, Evan and Ian Leon.



The family extends its gratitude to the staff of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Arden Courts Kensington, and Jewish Social Services Agency (JSSA) hospice for their compassionate care of Dr. Kelly.



In lieu of flowers, donations to support research of Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection (



