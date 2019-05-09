Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Captain Wayne Fritz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Captain Wayne Richard Fritz, USNA Ret., 84, of Annapolis, MD died peacefully on Sunday, April 28th. Born November 3, 1934 to Clarence "Binsky" T. and Mary Elizabeth (Shanley) Fritz in South Haven, Michigan, he was a member of the St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Annapolis. Wayne was a 1957 graduate of the United States Naval Academy and retired as a Captain after an honorable career serving our country primarily on submarines. He also had a successful second career working for General Electric. A strong supporter of the Naval Academy, Wayne worked for many years in retirement as an Academy tour guide. He enjoyed fishing and had a passion for tennis and golf and even shot an elusive hole-in-one at the Naval Academy Golf Course. Wayne was a generous and kind gentleman who loved his family and friends. He will be greatly missed and is survived by Joan Fritz, his wife of 59 years, his three sons, Mike (Dawn), Scott (Loni), and Bill (Liz), and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Marilyn Davis. A service with military honors will be held at the USNA cemetery at 11am on Thursday, June 13th, prior to the internment of Wayne's ashes in the USNA Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at lbda.org or to the USNA tennis team. Published in The Capital Gazette from May 9 to May 19, 2019

