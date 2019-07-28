Carl Bogart 71, son of Carl and Sophie, died suddenly on July 26, 2019. Carl was born in New York City, lived in Augusta GA and moved to Maryland in 1983 where he built a happy life for himself at Langton Green in Annapolis. Carl is survived by his sister Priscilla Fruchter, brother-in-law Murray Fruchter, nephews Michael Rossetti, Matthew Rossetti (Susan), Joseph Rossetti (Norca) and his longtime companion Eva Paget. Carl loved bowling and he was a determined team member at the Special Olympics. He loved his friends at Langton Green and brightened everyone's day with his smile. Visitation will be held Wednesday July 31, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Lasting Tributes: 814 Bestgate Rd. Annapolis Md 21401. Burial will take place at Long Island National Cemetery at a future date.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 28, 2019