2/21/30- 6/1/19 Carl C. Dean, (a.k.a. C.C.) peacefully passed away on June 1st, 2019 at the age of 89 years. He passed in the comfort of his home, which he built surrounded by his loved ones. Carl was born on February 21st, 1930 in Lakewood N.J., the son of Carl C. Dean and Bessie O. Dean. Carl is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years Katherine G. Dean and his three daughters Linda Knapp, Cathy Carlsson and Karen Eckenrode. He leaves behind his grandchildren Jenny Woodward, Megan Welch, Amy Bruck, Sierra Christian, Matthew Meyers, and Leif Carlsson along with 11 great grandchildren. Carl had a deep love for his family and friends. He also loved his boat time while having the passion for fishing and making fishing lures and building just about anything. The memorial service will be held in the near future at the VA Cemetary in Crownsville, MD.

