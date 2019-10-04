Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Edmund Rogge VMD. View Sign Service Information Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park 495 Ritchie Highway Severna Park , MD 21146 (410)-647-2400 Memorial service 10:00 AM Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Carl Edmund Rogge, VMD, of Severna Park, passed away Monday, September 23rd, 2019 from complications while recovering from esophageal cancer surgery. He was born October 13, 1942, the only child of Carl A. Rogge, Jr. and Nancy Grindrod Rogge. Carl was a graduate of Upper Darby HS, earned an undergraduate degree from Bucknell University in 1964, graduate work at Penn State, and was awarded a doctorate from University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine in 1969. His career was remarkable for its accomplishments and diversity, a partial list would include: working with horses at the Hanover Shoe Farm as well as Charlottesville, VA's Equine Center; accompanying the reigning world-champion frisbee-catching dog by helicopter (taking off from the center of the Preakness' racetrack and landing on Ethyl Kennedy's lawn); Director of Dynasplint's Veterinary Division; posing for pictures at the White House while wearing a "Sam the Eagle" (the 1984 U.S. Olympic mascot) costume; dressing as Santa and posing with pets to raise money for charity during the holidays; helping local authorities determine the reason for the sudden death of multiple dogs (ingesting toxic mussels exposed at low tide), etc. His lifelong passion though was the Severna Park Veterinary Hospital (site now of Park Salon & Barber). He later built two more thriving animal hospitals (Mountain Road & Benfield Village). Ten times selected as a veterinarian for the Iditarod, he provided care for sled-dogs at checkpoints along the 938 miles of arctic wilderness trail. The lectures he gave recounting his experience were very popular, and Carl frequently received invitations to present. Carl was an active member of many organizations: the Yankanuck Club, Phi Kappa Psi, the American Veterinary Medical Association (2013 Honor Roll inductee), Severna Park Chamber of Commerce (Businessperson of the Year, 1995); DC Academy of Veterinary Medicine (President from 2002-2003), etc. He is survived by his wife Brenda; son Jeff; son Kyle and his wife Nicole, and their children, Finley and Porter (who knew him as Pops); his Boston Terrier, Annabelle; and cat, Pokey (aka 'Mr. Linstead'). He was preceded by his parents, and his son Chad. He will be missed by two-legged and four-legged friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12th at 10:00 a.m. at the Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church, reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Carl's memory be sent to Woods Memorial Presbyterians Church, Noah's Ark Ministry. Online condolences may be made to

