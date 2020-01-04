Carl L. Hein, Jr. of Severna Park, a devoted family man, successful business man and community leader, died on December 31, 2019. Carl was born January 6, 1927 in Glen Burnie to the late Charles and Helen Hein. Carl was well known throughout the community for his good nature, generosity and honesty. He was active in his community for decades, lending his services to multiple organizations during his working life. He was an avid boater and spent many enjoyable days on the water while living in Annapolis. Travel was also one of his passions, along with the Orioles and Ravens. But above all, Carl was a loving family man who especially delighted in spending time with his children and grandchildren. He took over leadership of Hein Bros., Inc. from his father and was instrumental in making the family owned heating oil company successful and respected throughout the Glen Burnie area. Hein Bros. began as a coal, wood and ice delivery company, founded by his father and uncle. Carl Hein was a member of the Board of Directors of The Bank of Glen Burnie; Glen Burnie Mutual Savings Bank; Kuethe Library, Inc.; Glen Burnie Chamber of Commerce; Glen Burnie Improvement Association; an Advisory Board member of MD National Bank, Glen Burnie branch; founding Director of County National Bank; Director and Past President of the Oil Heat Association of Maryland, member and Past President of the Rotary Club of Glen Burnie, member of St. Albans Episcopal Church and Past G.T.C. of Annapolis Forest #126 of the Tall Cedars. He served as a member of the North Arundel Hospital (later Baltimore Washington Medical Center) Board of Directors for 35 years, retiring in 2007. He was also a 71 year Master Mason and member of Glen Burnie Lodge #213. Carl served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. Along with his parents Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy L. Hein; his sons, Kirk W. Hein and Carl L. Hein, III; his granddaughter, Elizabeth Young; and his sisters, Marie Allee and Florence Rumenap. He is survived by his two daughters, Carla H. Deckelman (George) and Cynthia H. Homoky (William). Carl also is survived by seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral and Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave, S.W. (at Crain Highway), Glen Burnie, on Thursday, January 9th from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 10th at 10:00am at the funeral home chapel. Interment will be private at Glen Haven Memorial Park. Those desiring to send an expression of sympathy may do so in the form of flowers or donations to Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation or Baltimore Washington Medical Center Foundation. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020