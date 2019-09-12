Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Chapel Bowie , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carl Louis Schumacher, Sr., 85, of Bowie, Maryland, was reunited with his late wife of 62 years, T. Madaline Schumacher, as he passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Born on Sunday, October 15, 1933, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Robert Nicholas and Frances Catherine Schumacher. He is preceded in death by a son, Duane Andrew Schumacher, who died February 12th, 1994. A member of Sacred Heart Church in Bowie, he was an avid antique car collector with a special love for his 1941 Lincoln Zephyr. He enjoyed a career as an engineer and retired from the National Institutes of Health in the late 1980s. Mr. Schumacher enjoyed baseball games, especially the Washington Nationals, camping, fishing and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He will be remembered as a "good guy" and a devoted family man. Survivors include two children, Carl L. Schumacher, Jr. and his wife, Jeanne, of Yorktown Heights, NY, and Maria Christine Hillegas and her husband, Matthew, of Hanover, PA; four grandchildren, Diana Schumacher Walsh of NY, Elizabeth Schumacher in Germany, Laura Hillegas of NY and Garrett Hillegas of PA; brother, Gerald Schumacher; and a sister, Rose Dorrell. Services for Mr. Schumacher will be held at Sacred Heart Chapel in Bowie on Monday, October 28th, 2019 at 11 AM.

