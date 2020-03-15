Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Moffett. View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 PM American Legion Severna Park , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carl L. Moffett died March 1, 2020 in Annapolis after a brief illness. Born November 12, 1936 in Greenville, PA, he joined the Navy in 1954 and served 22 years in the navy as a CT, earning the rank of chief petty officer and later commissioned an officer. He married Maureen McVearry on December 2, 1960. After the Navy, Carl worked for NSA for 20 years. He was a proud graduate of UMUC, and a member of the Clan Moffat Society, the Fleet Reserve, the American Legion, and the NCVA. Carl was a ham radio operator, an amateur photographer, a multi-gallon blood donor, a disciplined jogger, an avid reader, a dedicated genealogist, a crossword enthusiast, and a wonderful storyteller. He loved the Navy, the Redskins, USB drives, flashlights, peanuts, salt, French fries, Twizzlers, gummy bears, Gran Marnier, and cold beer, but most of all, Carl loved his family, especially Maureen. Carl knew no strangers, everyone was a friend, and most thought of him as a brother. He always encouraged his children and grandchildren to set goals and to continue learning. He was generous and adventurous to the end, donating his body to the anatomy board upon his death. In addition to his wife Maureen, Carl leaves behind his sister Betsy, his children Carl, Paul, and Laura, 7 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter and countless cousins and friends. A celebration of his life is set for May 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the American Legion in Severna Park, MD. He will be interred at Crownsville Veteran's Cemetery. Anyone wishing to honor Carl are encouraged to make donations to the Arnold Fire Department, Hospice of Chesapeake, or simply raise a drink and share some stories with friends and family.

