Carl R. White, Sr., 77, of Severna Park, MD, passed on February 11, 2020. Before retiring, Carl was a longtime longshoreman for Local 333 in Baltimore, MD. He enjoyed hunting, archery, camping and family barbecues. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife of 48 years, Debbie; daughters, Inga, Alicia, Michelle; sons, Carl Jr., Tony, Les; mother, Prudence Wood; siblings, Cherry, Wesley (Jay), Joanne; and loyal friend, Darnell Hall. Carl was a loving husband, son, father, grandfather and friend to many. A celebration of Carl's life will be held at Wayman Good Hope AME Church, 100 Hoyle Lane, Severna Park, MD 21146. Wake 10:00 AM Saturday, February 22, 2020 Funeral 11:00 AM Saturday, February 22, 2020
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020