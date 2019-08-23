Carlotta "Carol" May

Guest Book
Service Information
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD
21037
(410)-956-4488
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
Obituary
Carlotta R. May, "Carol", 92, a resident of Severna Park, MD, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul J. May, Jr., the loving mother to three daughters, grandmother to 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Carol's life on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 12 pm to 2 pm and from 4 pm until a funeral service starts at 6 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD 21037. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 7500 Greenway Center Drive, Suite 300, Greenbelt, MD 20770.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
