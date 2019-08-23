Carlotta R. May, "Carol", 92, a resident of Severna Park, MD, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul J. May, Jr., the loving mother to three daughters, grandmother to 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Carol's life on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 12 pm to 2 pm and from 4 pm until a funeral service starts at 6 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD 21037. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 7500 Greenway Center Drive, Suite 300, Greenbelt, MD 20770.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019