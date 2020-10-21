Carmela "Lena" Burgess, 93, a six year resident of Linthicum and formerly of Glen Burnie died on October 17, 2020 died at Inspirations Assisted Living & Memory Care. She was born in McDowell, WV on October 25, 1926 to the late Dominic and Dominica Foca. Mrs. Burgess worked for Pilot Blouse Company for 15 years before becoming the Lead Inspector for Koppers for 22 years, retiring in 1988. She was a member of Heritage Community Church in Severn and the Glen Burnie Moose. Her hobbies included bowling with the senior league for 22 years and dancing up until the last year of her life. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, William Lee Burgess, her sons Michael Burgess, her brothers Tony, Ross and Mike Foca, and her sister Janie Stewart. She is survived by her son Robert "Bob" Burgess of Millsboro Delaware, 8 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Family and friends may visit on Thursday, October 22 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where funeral services will take place on Friday, October 23 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Glen Haven Memorial Park. The service will also be live-streamed on the obituary page and on Stallings Funeral Home's Facebook page. Please be aware that, due to county-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, Stallings Funeral Home is only allowing 60 people in the building at a time and face coverings must be worn while inside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122. For online condolences, please visit: stallingsfh.com