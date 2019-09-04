Carmelo Frank Cataldi Jr.

Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Glen Haven Cemetery
Mosiliam Ritchie Hwy
View Map
Obituary
Frankie 71, of Glen Burnie passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019. Born in Baltimore to Carmelo Sr & Eleanor Cataldi. He attended Northeast and retired from Quebecor Printing and Bob Bell Ford. He is survived by his sons Frank Cataldi III and wife Diane: Ian Cataldi and wife Robin; sister Vicki Johnston and husband James; nephew Sean; and grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Glen Haven Cemetery Mosiliam Ritchie Hwy on September 7th at 11:30. In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to Tate Cancer Center or Hospice of the Chesapeake.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
