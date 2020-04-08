Carmen Cheryl (Hardy) Smith, September 24th, 1947 – April 1st, 2020 Carmen C. Smith, 72, long time resident of Churchton, MD, died April 1st, 2020 of complications from COVID-19. Preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, James (Billy) Smith, mother, Janie M. (Hardy) White, her father William E. Hardy, her stepfather Arthur J. White, Jr., and sisters, Patricia, Wilma, and Carolyn. Carmen was born and raised in Washington DC, and attended St. Cecelia Acadamy Highschool. She graduated with a master's degree in education from the University of Maryland. "Mrs. Smith" taught first grade at Shadyside Elementary School, in Anne Arundel County, for more than three decades, earning the gratitude and respect of hundreds. Carmen enjoyed: reading, games, trivia, museums, genealogy, learning new things, and spending time with her family. In 2016 Carmen moved from Franklin Manor in Churchton Md. to Brightview Assisted Living in Severna Park, Md. She is survived by her son Austin L. Smith, his wife Nikki, and grandchildren Kinsey, Campbell, Cash, and Capri, and son Charles A. Smith, his wife Meredith and grandson Ephraim. Her sister, Theresa (Hardy) Hanbury of Naples, Florida also mourns her passing. The family is planning to have a celebration of life in the fall of 2020. In lieu of flowers please donate or support the Anne Arundel County Library.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 8, 2020