Carmen Marie (Caple) Womack, age 91, passed away on March 7, 2020. She was a 1946 graduate of Westminster High School. She went on to earn a Certificate in Beautician Training from Baltimore School of Beauty Culture and a degree from University of Maryland School of Nursing. After getting married and living in Baltimore for a few years Carmen moved to Glen Burnie, Maryland with her husband and children. She worked for a number of years at University Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland and then North Arundel Hospital in Glen Burnie, Maryland before retiring. Carmen was an avid bowler, enjoyed her family and friends, and was very active in her church, participating in the choir and the United Methodist Women's group. She is survived by daughters, Marie Straitz of Fort Myers, Florida and Judy Berrong of Glen Burnie, Maryland, sons, Edwin Womack of Hanover, Maryland, Douglas Womack of Glen Burnie, Maryland, Roger Womack of Joppa, Maryland. She is also survived by several siblings, grand-children, great grand-children, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Se was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Womack and her parents, Sterling Bertrand Caple and Edna Marie (Spencer) Caple. A Memorial services celebrating her life will take place at Messiah United Methodist Church, 7401 E. Furnace Branch Rd Glen Burnie, MD 21060 on Sunday, March 22 at 2 PM, with a reception held afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Messiah United Methodist Church or Sandymount United Methodist Church in Westminster, Maryland.

