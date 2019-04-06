Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol A. Long. View Sign

Carol Christian Long died peacefully after a multi-year struggle with Alzheimer's disease at her home in BayWoods of Annapolis. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio in1938, the only daughter of Robert and Helen Christian. She is survived by Michael, her husband of 54 years, their sons Jeffrey (Sally) Long and Brad (JoAnne) Long and three grandchildren, Peri Joy, Carson, and Cade Long. Following her graduation from the Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing she served as a psychiatric nurse at several leading hospitals including: Case Western Reserve, University of Michigan, NIH, University of Maryland and Anne Arundel Medical Center. She also used her nursing skills in coordinating long-term medical care for her mother, aunt, in-laws and sister-in-law. Additionally, she volunteered for hospice and Meals-on-Wheels and served on the boards of Langton Green and the Fairfield Nursing Home. Her first overseas mission trip was to an orphanage in St. Petersburg Russia, followed by four mission trips to Costa Rica. In summary, she had a wonderful life as a wife, mother, grandmother and as a psychiatric nurse and community volunteer.Services will be on Saturday April 20 (informal dress please) starting with a "meet the family" session starting at 11:30 a.m. followed by a worship service at noon then a Celebration-of-Life Party at BayWoods of Annapolis. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 301 Rowe Blvd. Annapolis, MD 21403 and Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122

