Beloved wife of Rear Admiral (ret.) George Ellis of Annapolis, Maryland; sister of Raymond W. Andrews of Philadelphia and Barbara Lasko Saunders of Midlothian, Virginia. Carol and George were married at the Naval Academy chapel on July 19, 1997, and lived at his home in Annapolis near his daughter and her husband, Susan and Joseph Snyder. Carol participated in the Naval Academy Spouses' and Civilians' Book Club and attended the Christian Science churches in Annapolis and Vero Beach. Winters were spent in Vero Beach, Florida, at their home at the Village Spires. Carol passed on at Anne Arundel Medical Center on Monday, July 20, with George at her side. She was 80. A private interment will be held at the family plot at Our Lady of Czestochowa in Doylestown, Pennsylvania at a later date. Charitable contributions in Carol's memory may be made to any worthy organization of your choice. An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com