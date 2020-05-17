Carol Ann Clayton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On April 2, Carol passed away in the loving arms of her life partner, Billy Larkin. Carol was born February 19, 1956 in Baltimore, Md. to Margaret Clayton and the late Richard Clayton. The majority of her life she was a resident of Anne Arundel County. She spent several years of her childhood living in Okinawa and Taiwan. Those years set her love of travel. She later became a flight attendant for Omni Air. She traveled the world transporting the brave men and women of the military, she took great pride nurturing them.  She was a spiritual person and an animal advocate.  Carol is survived by her three children: Joe (Gretchen) Tobin, Margot Tobin and Torrie (Mike) Dameron, eight grandchildren,  two great grandchildren, her brother Joe (Kathleen) and her sister Suzy (Bob) Urick along with 8 nieces and nephews. She is proceeded into eternal rest by her late brother David. Carol will be missed and forever loved by her family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved