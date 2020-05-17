On April 2, Carol passed away in the loving arms of her life partner, Billy Larkin. Carol was born February 19, 1956 in Baltimore, Md. to Margaret Clayton and the late Richard Clayton. The majority of her life she was a resident of Anne Arundel County. She spent several years of her childhood living in Okinawa and Taiwan. Those years set her love of travel. She later became a flight attendant for Omni Air. She traveled the world transporting the brave men and women of the military, she took great pride nurturing them. She was a spiritual person and an animal advocate. Carol is survived by her three children: Joe (Gretchen) Tobin, Margot Tobin and Torrie (Mike) Dameron, eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, her brother Joe (Kathleen) and her sister Suzy (Bob) Urick along with 8 nieces and nephews. She is proceeded into eternal rest by her late brother David. Carol will be missed and forever loved by her family.



