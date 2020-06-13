Carol Ann Newton
1939 - 2020
Carol Ann Newton, 81, of Odenton, formerly of Glen Burnie, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Carol was born on January 30, 1939, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Anna and James Lample, Sr. She graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1957. Carol worked as an Executive Assistant for MACRO International Corporation in Beltsville, and then became self-employed as an Accountant / Tax Preparer. She was a member of the Heritage Community Church 50+ Club, the Red Hat Society, and the "Class of '57 Girls." Carol enjoyed traveling everywhere, wintering in Florida, taking pictures, dancing, staying connected with her cousins, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Carol was predeceased by her devoted husband of 44 years, Alvin W. Newton, Jr. She is survived by her beloved son, Wayne A. Newton; her loving daughter-in-law, Alice R. Newton, her cherished grandchildren, Lauren N. Newton and Nicholas M. Newton; and her dear brother, James P. Lample, Jr. and his wife Sylvia. She is also survived by many extended family and friends. The family will receive up to 40 people in the funeral home at one time during the visitation hours of Monday and Tuesday, June 15 & 16, from 2-5 PM both days. Once we reach the 40 person limit, there will be a wait to enter the funeral home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, June 17th, at 11 AM, in the funeral home chapel (40 person limit). Interment at Glen Haven Memorial Park. To offer condolences to the Newton family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
JUN
16
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
JUN
17
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Singleton Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 12, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
john dial
June 12, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Dale Clark
June 12, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Leslie Spangler
