Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ardis Miner. View Sign



Carol Ardis Miner, 85, a resident of Severna Park, passed away on March 9, 2019 at Sunrise of Severna Park.She was born on October 5, 1933 in Arlington, SD to Wendell E. Lane and Lela A. (Seipp) Lane. She was raised in Brookings, SD, and graduated from Brookings High School and attended South Dakota State University. Carol also attended Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, MD, where she earned an Associates Degree. She married Harlow Miner, Jr. on February 6, 1953. Carol previously lived in Arlington, SD; Wichita Falls, TX; Brookings, SD; and in Severna Park, MD since 1962.Ca rol was a registered nurse at Anne Arundel Medical Center and was a counselor at the Diet Center in Severna Park.She was a member of the Severna Park United Methodist Women.She enjoyed jewelry making, travel, and AACC Continuing Education (Spanish, Art Appreciation).Carol was preceded in death by her son, James Gregory Miner.She is survived by her husband, Harlow J. Miner, Jr. of Severna Park; son, Steven Mark Miner (Cathy) of Severna Park; daughter, Cheryl Leslie Miner of Severna Park; son, Harlow James Miner, III (Trisha) of Orlando, FL; six grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Severna Park United Methodist Church, 731 Benfield Road, Severna Park, MD 21146.Memorial Contributions may be made to the Severna Park United Methodist Church- Memorial Garden, 731 Benfield Road, Severna Park, MD 21146. Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close