Carol B. Sams, 78, passed on Saturday, October 17, in Sykesville, Md. Born Oct. 6, 1942 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Rosemary Beales and Charles Beales. She was the beloved wife of the late Ronald L. Sams, the mother of Kathleen (David) Berch, Sharon (Gregory, dec.) Sopp and Susan (Kevin) O'Neill and the cherished grandmother of Nathan (Jess) and Erin Berch; Carrie, Katie and Allie Sopp; and Maggie and Abby O'Neill. Also surviving are sisters, Virginia (Lester) Sill, Katherine Poore, Rosemary Beales, Eileen (David) Johnson and brother Allan Beales. She was preceded in death by her sisters Pat Violette and Bernadette Rodak Raised in Washington, DC she graduated from Regina High School in 1960 and worked for the federal government. Upon her marriage to Ronald Sams, who was in the Air Force, Carol moved with him to England and Florida, before returning to Maryland. When Ron later worked for NSA, Carol cared for the family when they lived in Frankfurt and Berlin, Germany, and Gambrills, Maryland. For more than 30 years, Carol served as a secretary in the guidance offices of several schools, including Berlin American High School, and MacArthur and Meade Middle Schools. She was actively involved in the Glen Burnie Civitan Club, serving as its secretary for many years. At the time of her death, she was a resident of Sykesville, Md. The funeral Mass and interment will be private, due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
