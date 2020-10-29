Carol Baker

Hagerstown, Maryland- Carol G. Baker, 74 of Hagerstown, Maryland passed away on Monday October 26, 2020 at her home. Born in Hanover, Pennsylvania on December 24, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Charles Morley and Edith Emoline Jackson Germroth. She was preceded in death by her husband LT. Commander Robert Merle Baker on June 24, 2017. She was a graduate of Hancock High School in Hancock, MD. She worked as clerk at Annapolis High School until her retirement. Carol was a member of Williamsport United Methodist Church in Williamsport, MD and was a past Communion Steward, Soul Sister, Choir member and volunteered with The Shepherd's Table and Grace To Go. She was also a member of USS Little Rock Association and the WitnesSing Christian Singing Group. She is survived by a daughter Tracy L. (Caldwell) Niedzielski and her husband Mark of Marlborough, MA, 2 sons P. Wesley Caldwell of Stuart, FL and Ryan C. Baker of Jacksonville, NC, a brother Donald E. Hood and his wife Janet of Sykesville, MD and 5 grandsons. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by 2 half sisters and 3 half brothers. Memorial services will be held on Friday October 30, 2020 at 11:00am at Williamsport United Methodist Church 25 E. Church St. Williamsport, MD with Rev. Dr. Ray Roberson, Rev. Dr. Susan Boehl and Rev. Milt Zahn officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park in Hagerstown, MD. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Friday from 10:00am-11:00am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Williamsport U.M.C. Shepherd's Table or Grace To Go fund 25 E. Church St. Williamsport, MD 21795, Breast Cancer Awareness of the Cumberland Valley 12916 Conamar Drive Suite 201 Hagerstown, MD 21742 or WitnesSing c/o Rev. Zahn 135 South Jennings Rd. Severna Park, MD 21146. Online condolences may be made at www.osbornefuneralhome.net