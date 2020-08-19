1/1
Carol Brunori
1940 - 2020
Carol Barron Brunori, 79, a 56-year resident of Annapolis, MD, and previously of Dickson City, PA, died on August 16, 2020, at her home. Born August 23, 1940 in Dickson City, PA to the late Alexander and Ann Vandurich Barron, she retired as the Resident Manager for Forest Hills Apartments in Annapolis, MD. Carol was a longtime member of St. Mary's Parish, the Epiphany Community, and the Chick and Ruth's breakfast club. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends (The BTA's), shopping, and traveling. Always on the go, she had a generous heart and will be affectionately remembered by all. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Carlo R. Brunori; and a brother, Richard Barron of Elmhurst, PA. She is survived by her lovingly adored son, Carlo A. Brunori of Annapolis, MD; friend and sister-in-law, Joanne Brunori of Clark Summit, PA; and many nephews and nieces. Friends are invited to celebrate Carol's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Friday, August 21 from 1 PM until her memorial service begins at 3 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. Online guestbook available at:

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
21
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
August 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
