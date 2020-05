Or Copy this URL to Share

On May 10, 2020, Carol Callahan passed away at the age of 76. She is the beloved wife of Walter Lee Callahan celebrating 57 years of Holy Matrimony; cherished mother of James Lee and daughter-in-law Theresa Callahan, and step-grandmother to Megan and Jake Brady. Carol will be laid to rest privately with her family by her side in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Leave online condolences at



