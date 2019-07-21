Guest Book View Sign Service Information Woods Memorial Presbyterian 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd Severna Park, MD 21146 Service 10:30 AM Woods Memorial Church Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Lea DeRosa, 72, passed away July 12th at Hospice of the Chesapeake. She was the wife of Liberatus DeRosa with whom she shared 48 years of marriage. Born in Bayreuth Germany May 14th 1947, she was the first child of a Flemish mother, Martha Alen, and an a American Paratrooper from the 101 Airborne, Arthur Lea. After 16 months in Germany she was brought to the USA by her parents on the General CC Ballou transport ship. The roots of Carol's career as a nurse started as a young girl while taking care of her brothers after her mother's life altering car accident and nearly year long hospitalization. Taking care of her family remained a priority throughout her life. Carol went to nursing school at St Luke's Hospital in New York City. She married, then pursued a BS in nursing and her Masters in personnel management. While raising three boys, Carol worked in the delivery room, emergency room, public health, and finally travel health medicine where she served as Vice President of Passport Health prior to retirement. Thereafter, her life revolved around church, community, family, and politics. Carol was ever energetic and always had a twinkle in her eye. She truly loved life. She is survived by her brothers Russ and Gordon Lea; her husband Liberatus; her sons Brandon, Chad, and Austin and their partners Shena, Megan, and Laura; and her grandsons Owen, Luke, and Toby. She was preceded in death by her parents. Her family and those who knew and loved her will miss her dearly. There will be a service honoring Carol at Woods Memorial Church on August 26, 2019 @ 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cancer Research Institute (

